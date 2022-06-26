Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman

Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman



A report released by the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) has revealed that Ansaru terrorists have banned political activities ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAnsaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairmanA report released by the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) has revealed that Ansaru terrorists have banned political activities ...



News Credibility Score: 99%