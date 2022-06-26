Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman

A report released by the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) has revealed that Ansaru terrorists have banned political activities ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ansaru militants take over Kaduna communities, ban political activities Daily Trust:
Ansaru militants take over Kaduna communities, ban political activities
Terrorists ban political activities in Kaduna communities The Nation:
Terrorists ban political activities in Kaduna communities
Terrorists take over Kaduna community, ban political activities The Punch:
Terrorists take over Kaduna community, ban political activities
Sahara Reporters:
Terrorists Take Over Kaduna Community, Ban Political Activities
Terror group Ansaru bans political activities in Kaduna towns - P.M. News PM News:
Terror group Ansaru bans political activities in Kaduna towns - P.M. News
Terror Group Ansaru Bans Political Activities In Kaduna Communities The Will:
Terror Group Ansaru Bans Political Activities In Kaduna Communities
Ansaru Terrorists Ban Political Meetings, Campaign In Kaduna Communities Naija News:
Ansaru Terrorists Ban Political Meetings, Campaign In Kaduna Communities
Terrorist group bans political activities in Kaduna community News Breakers:
Terrorist group bans political activities in Kaduna community


   More Picks
1 Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian  diplomat, found dead in U.S. - The Nation, 11 hours ago
2 Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 7 hours ago
5 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
6 How I Was Lured To UK To Harvest My Kidney For Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Daughter— Victim - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
7 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
10 Curse from Tafawa Balewa's killing responsible for Nigeria's political progress ' Primate Ayodele claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info