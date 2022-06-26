Post News
News at a Glance
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair
Peoples Gazette
- Mr Mustafa said in Maiduguri on Sunday that the party was very popular in Borno and now set to shock other political parties.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman
The Herald:
Kwankwaso’s NNPP registers 2m members in Borno
National Accord:
NNPP registers 2m members in Borno – Chairman
Sundiata Post:
NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman
Reporters Wall:
NNPP Registers 2million Members In Borno
Daily Nigerian:
NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman — Daily Nigerian
News Diary Online:
NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman
Naija News:
2023: Kwankwaso’s NNPP Registers Two Million Members In Borno
News Breakers:
NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman
More Picks
1
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. -
The Nation,
9 hours ago
2
Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
6
Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
7
Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
8
Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
5 hours ago
10
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
