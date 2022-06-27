Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. The Nation - A former Nigerian ambassador, Ejeviome Otobo, is dead. Otobo was last seen in Tuckahoe, New York, on June 15. The Tuckahoe police department on June 19 announced in a Facebook post that Otobo was missing and requested information from the public.



News Credibility Score: 99%