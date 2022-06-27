Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S.
The Nation
- A former Nigerian ambassador, Ejeviome Otobo, is dead. Otobo was last seen in Tuckahoe, New York, on June 15. The Tuckahoe police department on June 19 announced in a Facebook post that Otobo was missing and requested information from the public.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US
The Guardian:
Missing former Nigerian diplomat found dead in US
Sahara Reporters:
Missing Former Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In US
Daily Trust:
Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US
Ripples Nigeria:
Missing former Nigerian diplomat found dead in US
CKN Nigeria:
Missing Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In USA
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Ex-Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In US
PM News:
Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat Ejeviome Otobo found dead
Oyo Gist:
US police found missing ex-Nigerian diplomat dead
Pulse Nigeria:
US police found missing ex-Nigerian diplomat dead
The Will:
Former Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In US
Sundiata Post:
Missing Nigerian ambassador found dead in America
The Eagle Online:
Missing Nigerian Ambassador found dead in US
The News Guru:
OTOBO: Police finds body of missing Nigerian ambassador in New York
News Breakers:
Missing Former Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In US
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ex-Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In US | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Politics Nigeria:
Missing former Nigerian diplomat found dead in US [PHOTOS]
Affairs TV:
Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US
Naija News:
Missing Nigerian Ex-Diplomat Found Dead In US
More Picks
1
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. -
The Nation,
12 hours ago
2
Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
3
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church -
Gist Reel,
19 hours ago
4
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns -
Legit,
4 hours ago
6
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
8 hours ago
7
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
9
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
