Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


He was okay before suicide, says Abuja photographer’s brother
News photo The Punch  - Peter Omole, brother to a photographer who allegedly committed suicide in Abuja, Emmanuel, has said the deceased did not show any sign to indicate that something was wrong with him before he ended his life.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

He Was Okay Before Suicide, Abuja photographer’s Brother Says | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
He Was Okay Before Suicide, Abuja photographer’s Brother Says | Ladun Liadi's Blog
He was okay before suicide, says Abuja photographer’s brother News Breakers:
He was okay before suicide, says Abuja photographer’s brother
Abuja photographer’s brother who committed suicide speaks Within Nigeria:
Abuja photographer’s brother who committed suicide speaks
He Lived A Healthy Life Before Committing Suicide - Abuja Photographer Naija News:
He Lived A Healthy Life Before Committing Suicide - Abuja Photographer's Brother Speaks
Brother Opens Up On Abuja Photographer Who Committed Suicide Tori News:
Brother Opens Up On Abuja Photographer Who Committed Suicide


   More Picks
1 Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian  diplomat, found dead in U.S. - The Nation, 12 hours ago
2 Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
4 Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 8 hours ago
7 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info