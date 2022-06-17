Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wike commends Rivers United for winning NPFL title
The Nation  - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike,  has congratulated the Rivers United  Football Club for winning the 202122 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Rivers United was confirmed  champions of the league  following Plateau United 2-1 away loss to ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

