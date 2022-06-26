Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards
Instablog 9ja  - Singer Tems has emerged as the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards She broke the norm after previous winners have all been males since the inception of the award.

