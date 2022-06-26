Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis – By Dakuku Peterside
The News Guru
- Diesel has become a local symbol of the global energy crisis and Nigeria's expansive economic woes.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Expensive Diesel, Expansive Economic Crisis
Business Day:
Expensive diesel and the expansive economic crisis
Champion Newspapers:
Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis.
News Diary Online:
Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis, By Dakuku Peterside
The New Diplomat:
Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis
More Picks
1
Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
3
Son of late Emir of Kano marries two wives same day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
7
Newspaper Headlines: Immigration probes passport of 'organ donor' in Ekweremadu's UK trial -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
8
"Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul -
Legit,
23 hours ago
9
Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
10
57 successful investors get marginal oil field licences Tuesday –FG -
Affairs TV,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...