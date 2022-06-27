Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Singer, Fireboy DML makes history as first Afrobeat artiste to perform on BET Awards main stage (VIDEO)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Sensational Nigerian music singer, Fireboy DML is currently trending on the internet following a historical performance he made at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles. The YBNL singer performed two of his hit songs on the main stage at the ceremony and ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian  diplomat, found dead in U.S. - The Nation, 9 hours ago
2 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
6 Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
7 Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
10 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
