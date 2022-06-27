Singer, Fireboy DML makes history as first Afrobeat artiste to perform on BET Awards main stage (VIDEO)

|
1
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. - The Nation,
9 hours ago
2
Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
6
Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid - News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
7
Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch,
24 hours ago
8
Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja,
5 hours ago
10
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago