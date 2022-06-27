Singer, Fireboy DML makes history as first Afrobeat artiste to perform on BET Awards main stage (VIDEO) Yaba Left Online - Sensational Nigerian music singer, Fireboy DML is currently trending on the internet following a historical performance he made at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles. The YBNL singer performed two of his hit songs on the main stage at the ceremony and ...



News Credibility Score: 90%