Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
2
|
NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Son of late Emir of Kano marries two wives same day - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
5
|
Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Newspaper Headlines: Immigration probes passport of 'organ donor' in Ekweremadu's UK trial - The Cable,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
"Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid - News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
57 successful investors get marginal oil field licences Tuesday –FG - Affairs TV,
23 hours ago