Ekweremadu: Nwamini, proposed kidney donor, is 21 years old ― Immigrations

Ekweremadu: Nwamini, proposed kidney donor, is 21 years old ― Immigrations



The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere Idris, on Sunday, cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the true ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineEkweremadu: Nwamini, proposed kidney donor, is 21 years old ― ImmigrationsThe Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere Idris, on Sunday, cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the true ...



News Credibility Score: 99%