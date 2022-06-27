Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian civil servants productive, creative, says HOS Yemi-Esan
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Last week, Ms Yemi-Esan slammed top civil servants for being digital illiterates.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan – The Sun Nigeria
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive – Yemi-Esan National Accord:
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive – Yemi-Esan
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan Sundiata Post:
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan News Verge:
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan — Daily Nigerian
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan Within Nigeria:
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan News Breakers:
Nigerian civil servants are exceptional, productive, says Yemi-Esan


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
4 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
7 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
8 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 How I Was Lured To UK To Harvest My Kidney For Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Daughter— Victim - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info