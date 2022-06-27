Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - Actor Wale Akorede popularly known as Okunnu has placed generational curses on all government officials who have in one way or the other contributed to the poor state of the nation. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Okunnu said;''Nigeria is bad.



News Credibility Score: 99%