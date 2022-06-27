Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Wale Akorede popularly known as Okunnu has placed generational curses on all government officials who have in one way or the other contributed to the poor state of the nation. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Okunnu said;''Nigeria is bad.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Nigeria is bad’- Nollywood actor, Okunnu curses leaders [VIDEO] Daily Post:
‘Nigeria is bad’- Nollywood actor, Okunnu curses leaders [VIDEO]
‘Nigeria is bad’- Nollywood actor, Okunnu curses leaders (VIDEO) Nigerian Eye:
‘Nigeria is bad’- Nollywood actor, Okunnu curses leaders (VIDEO)
Actor Okunnu Lays Generational Curses On Nigerian Bad Leaders Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Actor Okunnu Lays Generational Curses On Nigerian Bad Leaders
Actor Okunnu Lays Generational Curses On Leaders Who Have Contributed To The Poor State Of Nigeria Naija on Point:
Actor Okunnu Lays Generational Curses On Leaders Who Have Contributed To The Poor State Of Nigeria
Actor Okunnu Lays Generational Curses On Nigerian Bad Leaders News Breakers:
Actor Okunnu Lays Generational Curses On Nigerian Bad Leaders
Actor Okunnu Lambasts Politicians Over Nigeria’s Poor State Talk Glitz:
Actor Okunnu Lambasts Politicians Over Nigeria’s Poor State
Actor Okunnu Lays Generational Curses On Nigerian Bad Leaders | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actor Okunnu Lays Generational Curses On Nigerian Bad Leaders | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Netizens react as actor Okunnu lays curses on bad leaders who made Nigeria worst (Video) GL Trends:
Netizens react as actor Okunnu lays curses on bad leaders who made Nigeria worst (Video)
Actor Okunnu Lays Curses On Leaders Who Have Contributed To The Poor State Of Nigeria (Video) Tori News:
Actor Okunnu Lays Curses On Leaders Who Have Contributed To The Poor State Of Nigeria (Video)
Reactions as actor Okunnu angrily curse on leaders who made Nigeria bad (video) Kemi Filani Blog:
Reactions as actor Okunnu angrily curse on leaders who made Nigeria bad (video)


   More Picks
1 Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian  diplomat, found dead in U.S. - The Nation, 12 hours ago
2 Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
4 Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 8 hours ago
7 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info