Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I was in a happy relationship with Wizkid. He was my best friend” — Tania Omoyayo reveals (VIDEO)
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Nigerian businesswoman, Tania Omotayo has let the world know that though her relationship with singer, Wizkid in the past was not all that rosy, it...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I was in a happy relationship with Wizkid. He was my best friend” — Tania Omoyayo reveals (VIDEO) Yaba Left Online:
“I was in a happy relationship with Wizkid. He was my best friend” — Tania Omoyayo reveals (VIDEO)
I Was In A Happy Relationship With Wizkid; He Was My Best Friend — Tania Omotayo Confesses (Video) Tori News:
I Was In A Happy Relationship With Wizkid; He Was My Best Friend — Tania Omotayo Confesses (Video)
Why I Broke Up With Wizkid – Tania Omotayo Oyo Gist:
Why I Broke Up With Wizkid – Tania Omotayo
“I was in a happy relationship with Wizkid. He was my best friend” — Tania Omoyayo reveals (VIDEO) Naija Parrot:
“I was in a happy relationship with Wizkid. He was my best friend” — Tania Omoyayo reveals (VIDEO)
“I Was In A Happy Relationship With Wizkid. He Was My Best Friend” — Tania Omotayo Reveals | Video Naija on Point:
“I Was In A Happy Relationship With Wizkid. He Was My Best Friend” — Tania Omotayo Reveals | Video
Tania Omotayo speaks about her relationship with Wizkid Mp3 Bullet:
Tania Omotayo speaks about her relationship with Wizkid


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 1 day ago
7 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 9 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi would’ve been good; Tinubu, Atiku can’t fix Nigeria —Ango Abdullahi - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
9 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 13 hours ago
10 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info