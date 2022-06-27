Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns
Legit  - Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has resigned. Sources said that Justice Muhammad resigned on Sunday night, citing ill-health for his decision.

4 hours ago
1 Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian  diplomat, found dead in U.S. - The Nation, 12 hours ago
2 Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
4 Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 8 hours ago
7 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
