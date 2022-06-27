Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns
Legit
- Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has resigned. Sources said that Justice Muhammad resigned on Sunday night, citing ill-health for his decision.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Tanko Muhammad set to resign as CJN
TVC News:
Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN
Daily Nigerian:
Muhammad Tanko resigns as CJN — Daily Nigerian
Pulse Nigeria:
Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN
Nigerian Eye:
Tanko Muhammad set to resign as CJN
News Breakers:
Muhammad Tanko resigns as CJN
Talk Glitz:
Tanko Muhammad Resigns As CJN
Within Nigeria:
UPDATE: Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN
Naija News:
CJN Tanko Muhammad Has Resigned His Appointment – Aide
Tunde Ednut:
UPDATE: Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN
Kemi Filani Blog:
How 14 Justices forced Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko resign as CJN
More Picks
1
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. -
The Nation,
12 hours ago
2
Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
3
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church -
Gist Reel,
19 hours ago
4
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns -
Legit,
4 hours ago
6
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
8 hours ago
7
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
9
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
