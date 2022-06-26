Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Drug Trafficking: Abba Kyari's case won't last long - NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chairman the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-General Mohamed Buba Marwa, has said that the case against embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, won't

27 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

World Drug Day: Abba Kyari’s Case Will Not Last Long – Marwa Channels Television:
World Drug Day: Abba Kyari’s Case Will Not Last Long – Marwa
Abba Kyari’s drug deal case will not last long – Marwa Daily Post:
Abba Kyari’s drug deal case will not last long – Marwa
World Drug Day: Abba Kyari’s Case Will Not Last Long – Marwa Screen Gist:
World Drug Day: Abba Kyari’s Case Will Not Last Long – Marwa
Abba Kyari’s drug deal case will not last long – Marwa Within Nigeria:
Abba Kyari’s drug deal case will not last long – Marwa
Abba Kyari’s Drug Deal Case Ladun Liadi Blog:
Abba Kyari’s Drug Deal Case' Judgement Will Be Fast - Marwa | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Abba Kyari’s Drug Deal Case’ Judgement Will Be Fast – Marwa News Breakers:
Abba Kyari’s Drug Deal Case’ Judgement Will Be Fast – Marwa
NDLEA Boss, Marwa Gives Update On Abba Kyari Tori News:
NDLEA Boss, Marwa Gives Update On Abba Kyari's Drug Case


   More Picks
1 Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian  diplomat, found dead in U.S. - The Nation, 9 hours ago
2 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
6 Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
7 Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
10 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info