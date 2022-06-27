Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kemi Afolabi speaks on dumping Islam to seek healing in church over battle with Lupus
Daily Post  - Popular Yoruba actress, Kemi Afolabi has denied reports that she dumped Islam to seek healing in church. Recall that Kemi who opened up on her battle with Lupus said her doctor informed her that she has five years left to live.

   More Picks
1 Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian  diplomat, found dead in U.S. - The Nation, 11 hours ago
2 Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 7 hours ago
5 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
6 How I Was Lured To UK To Harvest My Kidney For Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Daughter— Victim - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
7 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
9 Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
10 Curse from Tafawa Balewa's killing responsible for Nigeria's political progress ' Primate Ayodele claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
