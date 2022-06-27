Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Surrender In 10 Days Or Face Bombardment, Uzodimma Warns Bandits In Imo
News photo Channels Television  -   Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has granted a 10-day amnesty to bandits operating and hibernating in the forests in Imo State. He demanded the gunmen immediately come out of their hideouts and surrender their arms to their traditional rulers for ...

