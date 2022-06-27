Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Curse from Tafawa Balewa's killing responsible for Nigeria's political progress ' Primate Ayodele claims
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the murder of Nigeria’s former Head of State, Tafawa Balewa, is responsible for the problems in politics.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Curse from Tafawa Balewa’s killing responsible for Nigeria’s insecurity – Primate Ayodele
Daily Times:
Curse from Tafawa Balewa’s killing responsible for Nigeria’s insecurity – The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the gruesome murder of Nigeria’s former Head of State, Tafawa Balewa, is responsible for the ...
Nigerian Eye:
Curse from Tafawa Balewa’s killing responsible for Nigeria’s insecurity – Primate Ayodele
Olajide TV:
Curse from Tafawa Balewa’s killing responsible for Nigeria’s political progress – Primate Ayodele claims
Anaedo Online:
“Brutal Killing of Tafawa Balewa Responsible For Nigeria’s Insecurity” – Primate Ayodele
Tunde Ednut:
Primate Ayodele reveals reason behind Nigeria’s insecurity
Within Nigeria:
Primate Ayodele reveals reason behind Nigeria’s insecurity
Tori News:
Curse From Tafawa Balewa's Killing Responsible For Nigeria's Insecurity – Primate Ayodele
More Picks
1
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
2
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
7 hours ago
5
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
6
How I Was Lured To UK To Harvest My Kidney For Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Daughter— Victim -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
7
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
9
Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid -
News Wire NGR,
21 hours ago
10
Curse from Tafawa Balewa's killing responsible for Nigeria's political progress ' Primate Ayodele claims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
