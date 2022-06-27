How 7-year-old boy broke into house in Ibadan, cooked rice, ate all the meat in pot, drank milk then stole two phones and N4,000

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. - The Nation,
12 hours ago
|
2
|
Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit,
4 hours ago
|
6
|
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja,
8 hours ago
|
7
|
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post,
7 hours ago
|
9
|
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
10
|
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago