US plans to send Ukraine air-defence missiles
News photo Daily Trust  - The United States is planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to defend against Russian attacks, a source familiar with the process told AFP on Monday. President Joe Biden “has made the procurement of advanced air defence ...

7 hours ago
 Additional Sources

1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 1 day ago
7 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 9 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi would’ve been good; Tinubu, Atiku can’t fix Nigeria —Ango Abdullahi - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
9 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 13 hours ago
10 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
