Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerians Blast Lagos Socialite, Pretty Mike For ‘Disrespecting’ Jesus At FunnyBone’s Wedding (Video)
Tori News
- Pretty Mike turned up for the wedding reception of FunnyBone with a group of ladies wearing only underwear.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Nigerians Drag Lagos Socialite, Pretty Mike For ‘Disrespecting’ Jesus At FunnyBone’s Wedding
News Breakers:
Nigerians Drag Lagos Socialite, Pretty Mike For ‘Disrespecting’ Jesus At FunnyBone’s Wedding
Naija News:
Nigerians Drag Lagos Socialite, Pretty Mike For 'Disrespecting' Jesus At FunnyBone's Wedding
Kemi Filani Blog:
"This is blasphemy" Uproar as Pretty Mike makes mockery of Christ with his entrance at Funny Bone's wedding (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
3
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
4
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns -
Legit,
5 hours ago
5
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
7
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
8
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
10
How I Was Lured To UK To Harvest My Kidney For Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Daughter— Victim -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
