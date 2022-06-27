Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Hilarious! Nigerian women rock their husband's clothes as they participate in new viral challenge
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Several Nigerian women in a closed group on Facebook have shared hilarious photos of them rocking their husband's clothes.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian women share hilarious photos of them rocking their husband’s clothes in new viral challenge
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian women share hilarious photos of them rocking their husband’s clothes in new viral challenge
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian women share hilarious photos of them rocking their husband’s clothes in new viral challenge
Glamsquad Magazine:
Hilarious! Nigerian women rock their husband’s clothes as they participate in new viral challenge
More Picks
1
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
5
Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church -
Gist Reel,
1 day ago
7
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns -
Legit,
9 hours ago
8
2023: Peter Obi would’ve been good; Tinubu, Atiku can’t fix Nigeria —Ango Abdullahi -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
9
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
13 hours ago
10
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...