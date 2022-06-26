Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Kaduna is the only home I know" - Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna once revealed he was born and raised in Zaria
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Catholic priest, Reverend Father Vitus Borogo, who was killed by bandits in Kaduna State, once revealed that he was born and raised in Zaria and Kaduna is the only home he knew.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CAN condemns killing of Kaduna Catholic Priest Vanguard News:
CAN condemns killing of Kaduna Catholic Priest
Old chat of Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna saying “Kaduna is the only home he knows” (Screenshot) Yaba Left Online:
Old chat of Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna saying “Kaduna is the only home he knows” (Screenshot)
Old chat of Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna saying “Kaduna is the only home he knows” (Screenshot) The Dabigal Blog:
Old chat of Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna saying “Kaduna is the only home he knows” (Screenshot)
CAN Condemns Govt’s Silence Over Kaduna Killings Mojidelano:
CAN Condemns Govt’s Silence Over Kaduna Killings
Old chat of Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna saying “Kaduna is the only home he knows” (Screenshot) Naija Parrot:
Old chat of Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna saying “Kaduna is the only home he knows” (Screenshot)


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 1 day ago
7 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 9 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi would’ve been good; Tinubu, Atiku can’t fix Nigeria —Ango Abdullahi - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
9 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 13 hours ago
10 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info