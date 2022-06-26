Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"Kaduna is the only home I know" - Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna once revealed he was born and raised in Zaria
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Catholic priest, Reverend Father Vitus Borogo, who was killed by bandits in Kaduna State, once revealed that he was born and raised in Zaria and Kaduna is the only home he knew.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
CAN condemns killing of Kaduna Catholic Priest
Yaba Left Online:
Old chat of Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna saying “Kaduna is the only home he knows” (Screenshot)
The Dabigal Blog:
Old chat of Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna saying “Kaduna is the only home he knows” (Screenshot)
Mojidelano:
CAN Condemns Govt’s Silence Over Kaduna Killings
Naija Parrot:
Old chat of Benue Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna saying “Kaduna is the only home he knows” (Screenshot)
More Picks
1
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
5
Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church -
Gist Reel,
1 day ago
7
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns -
Legit,
9 hours ago
8
2023: Peter Obi would’ve been good; Tinubu, Atiku can’t fix Nigeria —Ango Abdullahi -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
9
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
13 hours ago
10
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...