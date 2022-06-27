Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo's fiance, Pastor Blessed, reacts after Nigerians dug up old video of him referring to her as his ''Sister'' (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Pastor Blessed, the fiance of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, has reacted to the video of him describing Mercy as his sister sometime back.

 

Recall that Mercy announced their engagement

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo Yaba Left Online:
Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's fiance, Pastor Blessed, reacts after Nigerians dug up old video of him referring to her as "his sister"
Gospel Artiste, Mercy Chinwo Tori News:
Gospel Artiste, Mercy Chinwo's Fiance, Pastor Blessed, Reacts After Nigerians Dug Up Old Video of Him Referring To Her As His 'Sister' (Video)
Mercy Chinwo’s fiancé reacts after Nigerians dug up clip of him saying she’s like a sister Correct NG:
Mercy Chinwo’s fiancé reacts after Nigerians dug up clip of him saying she’s like a sister
‘She’s Like A Sister To Me’ – Mercy Chinwo’s Fiancée, Blessed Reacts To Old Viral Video Naija News:
‘She’s Like A Sister To Me’ – Mercy Chinwo’s Fiancée, Blessed Reacts To Old Viral Video
Mercy Chinwo’s fiancé, Pastor Blessed reacts to the online in-laws that dug out the old video of him referring to her as a “sister” Gist Reel:
Mercy Chinwo’s fiancé, Pastor Blessed reacts to the online in-laws that dug out the old video of him referring to her as a “sister”
Mercy Chinwo’s fiancé reacts after Nigerians dug up clip of him saying she’s like a sister Naija on Point:
Mercy Chinwo’s fiancé reacts after Nigerians dug up clip of him saying she’s like a sister


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
5 Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
7 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi would’ve been good; Tinubu, Atiku can’t fix Nigeria —Ango Abdullahi - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 11 hours ago
10 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info