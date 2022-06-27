Some of the women embracing BBL surgery are those who always talked down on other women for going under the knife - Nigerian model, Faith Morey

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
2
|
Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
Troops arrest 4 kidnappers, neutralise 3 bandits in Benue - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit,
7 hours ago
|
8
|
2023: Peter Obi would’ve been good; Tinubu, Atiku can’t fix Nigeria —Ango Abdullahi - Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
|
9
|
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago