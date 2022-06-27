Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Russia misses deadline on foreign Debt payment for first time since 1918
The Street Journal  - Russia has failed to make payments on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century as a result of increasingly strict

2 hours ago
West pushes Russia into its first foreign debt default since 1918
Russia denies defaulting on debts
Russia blames sanctions for default on sovereign debt
Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918
Russia Defaults on Foreign Debt, First Time in a Century
Humiliation for Putin as Russia defaults on foreign debts


