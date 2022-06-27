Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man and his accomplices arrested for plucking out eyes of 16-year-old boy in Bauchi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The police in Bauchi state has arrested a 32-year-old man identified as Isaac Ezekiel, of Rafin Zurfi Yelwa Bauchi Metropolitan, for allegedly plucking the eyes of a 16-year-old boy.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bauchi Police Arrest 3 Suspects For Plucking 16-yr-old Boy Leadership:
Bauchi Police Arrest 3 Suspects For Plucking 16-yr-old Boy's Eyes
Bauchi: Police arrest 3 in connection with removing boy The Sun:
Bauchi: Police arrest 3 in connection with removing boy's eyes for suspected ritual – The Sun Nigeria
Update: Police Arrest Man And His Accomplices For Plucking Out Eyes Of 16-year-old Boy In Bauchi Tori News:
Update: Police Arrest Man And His Accomplices For Plucking Out Eyes Of 16-year-old Boy In Bauchi
A 32-year-old man Isaac Ezekiel and his accomplices Nensok Bawa and Yohana Luka has been arrested for allegedly plucking out the eyes of 16 year old Boy. Exhibit shows that they first strangled him into a Coma then used a cable wire to pluck it out Gist Reel:
A 32-year-old man Isaac Ezekiel and his accomplices Nensok Bawa and Yohana Luka has been arrested for allegedly plucking out the eyes of 16 year old Boy. Exhibit shows that they first strangled him into a Coma then used a cable wire to pluck it out


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 2023: Peter Obi would’ve been good; Tinubu, Atiku can’t fix Nigeria —Ango Abdullahi - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
8 We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
9 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Abducted Katsina Catholic priests, two others regain freedom after 32 days in captivity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info