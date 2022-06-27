Super Falcons arrive in Rabat for final preparation ahead of 12th WAFCON Prompt News - The Super Falcons’ contingent to the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco has began camping in Rabat, an official said on Monday in Abuja. Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), disclosed in a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%