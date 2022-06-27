Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Angry Herdsman Reportedly Stabs Bus Driver, Conductor To Death For Killing Two Cows In Lagos
Sahara Reporters
- Videos posted by the Twitter user show people gathered around the bodies of the deceased driver and cows.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Herdsmen stab bus driver to death for accidentally killing cow in Lagos
Vanguard News:
Crisis in Lagos as herdsmen allegedly kill bus conductor over death of 2 cows
Naija Loaded:
Herdsmen Kill A Bus Conductor In Lagos Over Death Of 2 Cows
Peoples Gazette:
Lagos man stabbed to death by herders over cow’s death
PM News:
Herdsman in horrific stabbing of man to death in Lagos over cow's death - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Herdsmen kill bus conductor in Lagos for death of cow + Video
People n Politics:
Crisis in Lagos as herdsmen allegedly kill bus conductor over death of 2 cows
NPO Reports:
Herdsmen Kill Lagos Bus Conductor After Killing Cow
More Picks
1
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Ansaru bans political activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna — BEPU chairman -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
3
Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns -
Legit,
10 hours ago
6
2023: Peter Obi would’ve been good; Tinubu, Atiku can’t fix Nigeria —Ango Abdullahi -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
7
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
14 hours ago
8
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
9
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Abducted Katsina Catholic priests, two others regain freedom after 32 days in captivity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
One moment please...