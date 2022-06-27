Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Storm Morocco, Target 10th Title
News photo Complete Sports  - Nigeria’s national women’s team, the Super Falcons have landed in Rabat for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the team will camp

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Falcons Arrive Morocco in Search of 10th Continental Title This Day:
Super Falcons Arrive Morocco in Search of 10th Continental Title
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons in Morocco with charge to win 10th title Premium Times:
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons in Morocco with charge to win 10th title
Super Falcons Arrive In Morocco For The 2022 Africa Women Cup Of Nations Naija Loaded:
Super Falcons Arrive In Morocco For The 2022 Africa Women Cup Of Nations
Super Falcons off to Morocco for title defence Eco City Reporters:
Super Falcons off to Morocco for title defence


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
4 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 "For the first time in my entire career, I felt free" - Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video) - Gist Reel, 10 hours ago
6 Angry Herdsman Reportedly Stabs Bus Driver, Conductor To Death For Killing Two Cows In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 How 7-year-old boy broke into house in Ibadan, cooked rice, ate all the meat in pot, drank milk then stole two phones and N4,000 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis – By Dakuku Peterside - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
9 Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo's fiance, Pastor Blessed, reacts after Nigerians dug up old video of him referring to her as his ''Sister'' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Curse from Tafawa Balewa's killing responsible for Nigeria's political progress ' Primate Ayodele claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info