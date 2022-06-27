Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kwara 2023: NNPP Adopts Ex-UNILORIN VC As Gov’ship Candidate
News photo Leadership  - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara State has adopted a former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem, as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex-UNILORIN VC emerges NNPP gov candidate in Kwara The Punch:
Ex-UNILORIN VC emerges NNPP gov candidate in Kwara
NNPP adopts Professor Shuaib as governorship candidate in Kwara Nigerian Tribune:
NNPP adopts Professor Shuaib as governorship candidate in Kwara
NNPP adopts ex-UNILORIN VC as governorship candidate in Kwara Ripples Nigeria:
NNPP adopts ex-UNILORIN VC as governorship candidate in Kwara
Ex-UNILORIN VC emerges NNPP gov candidate in Kwara News Breakers:
Ex-UNILORIN VC emerges NNPP gov candidate in Kwara
Ex-UNILORIN Vice Chancellor Emerges NNPP’s Kwara Governorship Candidate NPO Reports:
Ex-UNILORIN Vice Chancellor Emerges NNPP’s Kwara Governorship Candidate


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
4 Man and his accomplices arrested for plucking out eyes of 16-year-old boy in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 "For the first time in my entire career, I felt free" - Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video) - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
7 Angry Herdsman Reportedly Stabs Bus Driver, Conductor To Death For Killing Two Cows In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 How 7-year-old boy broke into house in Ibadan, cooked rice, ate all the meat in pot, drank milk then stole two phones and N4,000 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis – By Dakuku Peterside - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 Russia misses deadline on foreign Debt payment for first time since 1918 - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info