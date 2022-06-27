Kwara 2023: NNPP Adopts Ex-UNILORIN VC As Gov’ship Candidate Leadership - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara State has adopted a former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem, as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections.



News Credibility Score: 99%