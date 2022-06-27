Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"For the first time in my entire career, I felt free" - Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video)
Gist Reel
- “For the first time in my entire career, I felt free” – Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video)
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Yemi Alade Reacts To Performing On Stage Without Make-Up Singer Yemi Alade has reacted to performing on stage without make-up on her face. The singer performed at the Couleur Café Festival in Belgium on Sunday.
Yaba Left Online:
“For the first time in my entire career, I felt free” – Yemi Alade writes as she performs for the first time without make-up or costume.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
“I Felt Musically Free” – Yemi Alade, Says As She Performs Without Makeup
Tori News:
Yemi Alade Performs For First Time Without Make-up, Costume
The Dabigal Blog:
“For the first time in my entire career, I felt free” – Yemi Alade writes as she performs for the first time without make-up or costume (Photos/video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“For the first time in my entire career, I felt free” – Yemi Alade writes as she performs for the first time without make-up or costume (Photos/video)
Naija Parrot:
“For the first time in my entire career, I felt free” – Yemi Alade writes as she performs for the first time without make-up or costume (Photos/video)
Talk Glitz:
How Performing On Stage Without Make-Up Made Me Feel - Yemi Alade
GL Trends:
Yemi Alade Performs Without Make-up, Costume For The First Time
