Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo police nab suspected killer of Ahmed Gulak one year after
News Breakers  - Imo police nab suspected killer of Ahmed Gulak one year after

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Imo police arrest suspected killers of Ahmed Gulak The Nation:
Imo police arrest suspected killers of Ahmed Gulak
1 Year After, Police Nab Suspected Killer Of Gulak In Imo Leadership:
1 Year After, Police Nab Suspected Killer Of Gulak In Imo
Police arrest Gulak’s killer, suspect behind bombing of Obiozor’s home – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Police arrest Gulak’s killer, suspect behind bombing of Obiozor’s home – The Sun Nigeria
Police arrests Ahmed Gulak’s suspected killer after one year Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests Ahmed Gulak’s suspected killer after one year
Police Arrest Gulak’s Suspected Killer In Imo One Year After The Nigeria Lawyer:
Police Arrest Gulak’s Suspected Killer In Imo One Year After
Why We Killed Goodluck Jonathan’s Former Aide, Gulak – Suspect Naija News:
Why We Killed Goodluck Jonathan’s Former Aide, Gulak – Suspect


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Man and his accomplices arrested for plucking out eyes of 16-year-old boy in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 "For the first time in my entire career, I felt free" - Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video) - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
5 Angry Herdsman Reportedly Stabs Bus Driver, Conductor To Death For Killing Two Cows In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 How 7-year-old boy broke into house in Ibadan, cooked rice, ate all the meat in pot, drank milk then stole two phones and N4,000 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Russia misses deadline on foreign Debt payment for first time since 1918 - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
9 JAMB warns CBT centres against extortion - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo's fiance, Pastor Blessed, reacts after Nigerians dug up old video of him referring to her as his ''Sister'' (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info