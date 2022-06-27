Post News
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
News at a Glance
Imo police nab suspected killer of Ahmed Gulak one year after
News Breakers
- Imo police nab suspected killer of Ahmed Gulak one year after
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Imo police arrest suspected killers of Ahmed Gulak
Leadership:
1 Year After, Police Nab Suspected Killer Of Gulak In Imo
The Sun:
Police arrest Gulak’s killer, suspect behind bombing of Obiozor’s home – The Sun Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests Ahmed Gulak’s suspected killer after one year
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Police Arrest Gulak’s Suspected Killer In Imo One Year After
Naija News:
Why We Killed Goodluck Jonathan’s Former Aide, Gulak – Suspect
More Picks
1
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Man and his accomplices arrested for plucking out eyes of 16-year-old boy in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
"For the first time in my entire career, I felt free" - Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video) -
Gist Reel,
15 hours ago
5
Angry Herdsman Reportedly Stabs Bus Driver, Conductor To Death For Killing Two Cows In Lagos -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
6
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
7
How 7-year-old boy broke into house in Ibadan, cooked rice, ate all the meat in pot, drank milk then stole two phones and N4,000 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Russia misses deadline on foreign Debt payment for first time since 1918 -
The Street Journal,
16 hours ago
9
JAMB warns CBT centres against extortion -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
10
Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo's fiance, Pastor Blessed, reacts after Nigerians dug up old video of him referring to her as his ''Sister'' (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
