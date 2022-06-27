2023: Judiciary must not fail Nigerians – Buhari tells acting CJN

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports ... The News Guru - President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to ensure the judiciary does not fail Nigerians as the country approaches the 2023 general elections.TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports ...



News Credibility Score: 99%