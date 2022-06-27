Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Judiciary must not fail Nigerians – Buhari tells acting CJN
The News Guru  - President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to ensure the judiciary does not fail Nigerians as the country approaches the 2023 general elections.
TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Don’t fail Nigerians, Buhari tells Judiciary The Nation:
Don’t fail Nigerians, Buhari tells Judiciary
‘Do not fail Nigerians’ – Buhari Charges Judiciary The Trent:
‘Do not fail Nigerians’ – Buhari Charges Judiciary
Don’t Fail Nigerians, Buhari Tells Judiciary The Nigeria Lawyer:
Don’t Fail Nigerians, Buhari Tells Judiciary
Don’t Disappoint Nigerians, Buhari Tells Judiciary The Will:
Don’t Disappoint Nigerians, Buhari Tells Judiciary
‘Do not fail Nigerians’ – Buhari Charges Judiciary News Breakers:
‘Do not fail Nigerians’ – Buhari Charges Judiciary


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 13 hours ago
4 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
5 “I was in a happy relationship with Wizkid. He was my best friend” — Tania Omoyayo reveals (VIDEO) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 Wike commends Rivers United for winning NPFL title - The Nation, 22 hours ago
8 "For the first time in my entire career, I felt free" - Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video) - Gist Reel, 7 hours ago
9 Angry Herdsman Reportedly Stabs Bus Driver, Conductor To Death For Killing Two Cows In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 How 7-year-old boy broke into house in Ibadan, cooked rice, ate all the meat in pot, drank milk then stole two phones and N4,000 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info