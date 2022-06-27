Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari reveals real reason for CJN Tanko Muhammad's sudden resignation
Nigerian Eye  - President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the real reason Justice Tanko Muhammad retired suddenly as the chief justice of Nigeria. At the swearing in of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as acting CJN, Buhari attributed Muhammad’s resignation to ill-health.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

