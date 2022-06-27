Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Organ donor’s real age: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, NIS, banks
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Organ donor’s real age: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, NIS, banks

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have sued the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and others over the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged Organ harvesting: Ekweremadu takes NIMC, NIS to court Daily Post:
Alleged Organ harvesting: Ekweremadu takes NIMC, NIS to court
Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, NIS, UBA, others over organ donor’s claim The Herald:
Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, NIS, UBA, others over organ donor’s claim
Alleged Organ Donor’s Real Age: Ekweremadu, Wife Sue NIMC, NIS, Banks The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Organ Donor’s Real Age: Ekweremadu, Wife Sue NIMC, NIS, Banks
Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, NIS, others over organ donor, David Ukpo’s real age The Street Journal:
Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, NIS, others over organ donor, David Ukpo’s real age
Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, NIS, UBA, others over organ donor’s claim The News Guru:
Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, NIS, UBA, others over organ donor’s claim
Alleged Organ harvesting: Ekweremadu takes NIMC, NIS to court Tunde Ednut:
Alleged Organ harvesting: Ekweremadu takes NIMC, NIS to court
Ekweremadu takes NIMC, NIS to court over donor’s controversial age Within Nigeria:
Ekweremadu takes NIMC, NIS to court over donor’s controversial age


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
4 Man and his accomplices arrested for plucking out eyes of 16-year-old boy in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 "For the first time in my entire career, I felt free" - Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video) - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
7 Angry Herdsman Reportedly Stabs Bus Driver, Conductor To Death For Killing Two Cows In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 How 7-year-old boy broke into house in Ibadan, cooked rice, ate all the meat in pot, drank milk then stole two phones and N4,000 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis – By Dakuku Peterside - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 Russia misses deadline on foreign Debt payment for first time since 1918 - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info