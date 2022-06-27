Post News
News at a Glance
Generous Igbo Businessman Gathers 30 Almajiri Kids To Give Them New Clothes
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog
- A Twitter user has recounted an extremely generous act by an Igbo businessman who works in Kano state.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns -
Legit,
15 hours ago
4
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
5
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
Wike commends Rivers United for winning NPFL title -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
7
"For the first time in my entire career, I felt free" - Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video) -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
8
Angry Herdsman Reportedly Stabs Bus Driver, Conductor To Death For Killing Two Cows In Lagos -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
9
How 7-year-old boy broke into house in Ibadan, cooked rice, ate all the meat in pot, drank milk then stole two phones and N4,000 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis – By Dakuku Peterside -
The News Guru,
19 hours ago
