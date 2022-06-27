Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Generous Igbo Businessman Gathers 30 Almajiri Kids To Give Them New Clothes
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - A Twitter user has recounted an extremely generous act by an Igbo businessman who works in Kano state.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Igbo businessman invites 30 almajiri kids to give them new clothes The Info NG:
Igbo businessman invites 30 almajiri kids to give them new clothes
Igbo Businessman Gives New Clothes To 30 Almajiri Kids Tori News:
Igbo Businessman Gives New Clothes To 30 Almajiri Kids
Igbo businessman invites 30 almajiri kids to give them new clothes Correct NG:
Igbo businessman invites 30 almajiri kids to give them new clothes
Igbo businessman invites 30 almajiri kids to give them new clothes Naija on Point:
Igbo businessman invites 30 almajiri kids to give them new clothes
Generous Igbo businessman gathers 30 almajiri kids to give them new clothes Gist Reel:
Generous Igbo businessman gathers 30 almajiri kids to give them new clothes


   More Picks
1 Couple faint after all three of their children drown in estate pool in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Actor Okunnu lays generational curses on leaders who have contributed to the poor state of Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
5 Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Wike commends Rivers United for winning NPFL title - The Nation, 23 hours ago
7 "For the first time in my entire career, I felt free" - Yemi Alade gushes as she performs without makeup (Video) - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
8 Angry Herdsman Reportedly Stabs Bus Driver, Conductor To Death For Killing Two Cows In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 How 7-year-old boy broke into house in Ibadan, cooked rice, ate all the meat in pot, drank milk then stole two phones and N4,000 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis – By Dakuku Peterside - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info