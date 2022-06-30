Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dana Introduces Additional Flights On Lagos, Abuja Routes
Leadership  - One of the local airlines in Nigeria, Dana Air, yesterday, introduced additional flights on its Lagos and Abuja route network.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dana air introduces additional flights to Lagos, Abuja route Vanguard News:
Dana air introduces additional flights to Lagos, Abuja route
Dana boosts capacity on Lagos-Abuja route The Guardian:
Dana boosts capacity on Lagos-Abuja route
Dana Air Introduces more Flights on Lagos, Abuja Routes  One of Nigeria’s leading carriers, Dana Air, has introduced additional flights on its Lagos and Abuja route network. This Day:
Dana Air Introduces more Flights on Lagos, Abuja Routes  One of Nigeria’s leading carriers, Dana Air, has introduced additional flights on its Lagos and Abuja route network.
Dana Air introduces more flights on Lagos and Abuja routes – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Dana Air introduces more flights on Lagos and Abuja routes – The Sun Nigeria
Dana Air Introduces More flights on Lagos and Abuja routes Mega News:
Dana Air Introduces More flights on Lagos and Abuja routes


   More Picks
1 Court Orders MTN To Pay Nigerian Musician N20m For Using Song As Caller Tune Without Consent - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
2 38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive at Lagos airport - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Why Buhari is interested in keeping Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 NDLEA arrests physically challenged woman with 24 sacks of Marijuana - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 “From house hunting to getting a husband” – Nigerian lady writes as she shares her pre-wedding photo - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 Hundreds of Catholic priests protest as colleague Fr. Vitus Borogo killed by terrorists is buried in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Anambra: Obi Cubana, E-Money, others donate N100m to tackle insecurity - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info