Why Buhari is interested in keeping Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated – Ohanaeze chieftain Daily Post - A chieftain of the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Damien Okeke Okene, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is interested in keeping Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, incarcerated.



News Credibility Score: 99%