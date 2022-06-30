Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''I spoke the truth men''- JJC Skillz's son, Benito, writes after he announced his separation from actress Funke Akindele
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Benito, son of filmmaker and former singer, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, has reacted to the news his father shared this morning about the end of his marriage to actress Funke Akindele. Read

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I spoke the truth” – JJC Skillz’s son, Benito reacts after he announced his separation from Funke Akindele Yaba Left Online:
“I spoke the truth” – JJC Skillz’s son, Benito reacts after he announced his separation from Funke Akindele
I Spoke TheTtruth - JJC Tori News:
I Spoke TheTtruth - JJC 's Son, Benito, Reacts After He Announced Split From Funke Akindele
‘I SAID IT’: JJC Skillz’s son Benito reacts to dad’s split with Funke Akindele Ripples Nigeria:
‘I SAID IT’: JJC Skillz’s son Benito reacts to dad’s split with Funke Akindele
JJC Skillz Pulse Nigeria:
JJC Skillz's son Benito reacts to split with Funke Akindele
“I spoke the truth” – Benito laughs over JJC Skillz’s split with Funke Akindele The News Guru:
“I spoke the truth” – Benito laughs over JJC Skillz’s split with Funke Akindele
“I spoke the truth” – JJC Skillz’s son, Benito reacts after he announced his separation from Funke Akindele Naija Parrot:
“I spoke the truth” – JJC Skillz’s son, Benito reacts after he announced his separation from Funke Akindele


   More Picks
1 Court Orders MTN To Pay Nigerian Musician N20m For Using Song As Caller Tune Without Consent - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
2 38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive at Lagos airport - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Why Buhari is interested in keeping Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 NDLEA arrests physically challenged woman with 24 sacks of Marijuana - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 “From house hunting to getting a husband” – Nigerian lady writes as she shares her pre-wedding photo - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 Hundreds of Catholic priests protest as colleague Fr. Vitus Borogo killed by terrorists is buried in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Anambra: Obi Cubana, E-Money, others donate N100m to tackle insecurity - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info