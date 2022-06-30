Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1
News photo The Punch  - The Anambra State Government says it will commence the implementation of a new tax and levy regime in markets, roads and parks from July 1, 2022.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Soludo bans markets, parks executives from collecting revenue The Guardian:
Soludo bans markets, parks executives from collecting revenue
Soludo bans parks, markets executives from collecting revenue Daily Trust:
Soludo bans parks, markets executives from collecting revenue
Soludo Bans Parks, Markets Executives From Collecting Revenue Independent:
Soludo Bans Parks, Markets Executives From Collecting Revenue
Anambra govt set to begin new tax regime, bans parks, markets executives from collecting revenue The Street Journal:
Anambra govt set to begin new tax regime, bans parks, markets executives from collecting revenue
Anambra Government begins a new tax and levy regime in markets, roads and parks from July 1 News Wire NGR:
Anambra Government begins a new tax and levy regime in markets, roads and parks from July 1
Soludo Bans Parks, Markets Executives From Collecting Revenue The Will:
Soludo Bans Parks, Markets Executives From Collecting Revenue
Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1 News Breakers:
Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1


   More Picks
1 Court Orders MTN To Pay Nigerian Musician N20m For Using Song As Caller Tune Without Consent - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
2 38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive at Lagos airport - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Why Buhari is interested in keeping Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 NDLEA arrests physically challenged woman with 24 sacks of Marijuana - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 “From house hunting to getting a husband” – Nigerian lady writes as she shares her pre-wedding photo - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 Hundreds of Catholic priests protest as colleague Fr. Vitus Borogo killed by terrorists is buried in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Anambra: Obi Cubana, E-Money, others donate N100m to tackle insecurity - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info