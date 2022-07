Court Orders MTN To Pay Nigerian Musician N20m For Using Song As Caller Tune Without Consent Naija Loaded - The suit marked FHCABJCS2017 was instituted in 2017 by Williams against MTN, its Chief Executive Officer, Ferdi Moolman; Nowhere to Run Entertainment Ltd and Emmanuel Abanah. According to a report by SaharaReporters, the Abuja Division of the Federal ...



News Credibility Score: 99%