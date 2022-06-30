Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive at Lagos airport
Nigerian Tribune
- Thirty-eight Nigerians have again been deported from the United Kingdom (UK) by the UK authorities.Another report has also indicated
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive Lagos
TVC News Nigeria:
38 Nigerian Returnees Arrive Lagos From UK
Page One:
UK Government reveals plan to deport Nigerian and Ghanaian Citizens
News Wire NGR:
At least 38 Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom (UK), arrived in Lagos
Inside Business Nigeria:
38 Deportees Arrive Nigeria From The UK
The Will:
Nigerian Deportees From UK Arrive Lagos
Global Upfront:
38 Nigerians Deported From UK Arrive MMIA Lagos
News Breakers:
38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive Lagos
City Mirror News:
Nigerians Deported From UK Arrive Lagos
More Picks
1
Court Orders MTN To Pay Nigerian Musician N20m For Using Song As Caller Tune Without Consent -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
2
38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive at Lagos airport -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
3
INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Why Buhari is interested in keeping Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated – Ohanaeze chieftain -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
NDLEA arrests physically challenged woman with 24 sacks of Marijuana -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
“From house hunting to getting a husband” – Nigerian lady writes as she shares her pre-wedding photo -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
7
Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
8
Hundreds of Catholic priests protest as colleague Fr. Vitus Borogo killed by terrorists is buried in Kaduna (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1 -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
10
Anambra: Obi Cubana, E-Money, others donate N100m to tackle insecurity -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
