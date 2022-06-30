Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Jos court sentences three to death for killing friend
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, has sentenced three persons to death by hanging over the murder of their friend, Joseph Gosum.
The accused, Terry Kefas, Samson James, Emm
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Murder: Jos court sentences 3 to death by hanging
Nigerian Tribune:
Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder
Naija Loaded:
Court Sentences 3 To Death By Hanging In Jos (You Won’t Believe Why)
The Sun:
Court sentences 3 to death by hanging in Plateau – The Sun Nigeria
AIT:
Plateau High Court sentences three to death by hanging and lethal injection
Tori News:
Drama As Court Sentences 3 To Death By Hanging In Jos...You Won't Believe Why
The Street Journal:
Plateau court sentences three to death by hanging for killing friend
More Picks
1
Court Orders MTN To Pay Nigerian Musician N20m For Using Song As Caller Tune Without Consent -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
2
38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive at Lagos airport -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
3
INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Why Buhari is interested in keeping Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated – Ohanaeze chieftain -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
NDLEA arrests physically challenged woman with 24 sacks of Marijuana -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
“From house hunting to getting a husband” – Nigerian lady writes as she shares her pre-wedding photo -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
7
Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
8
Hundreds of Catholic priests protest as colleague Fr. Vitus Borogo killed by terrorists is buried in Kaduna (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1 -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
10
Anambra: Obi Cubana, E-Money, others donate N100m to tackle insecurity -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
