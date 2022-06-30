Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps set to appraise benefits accrued to Nigeria, contributions to ECOWAS
Nigerian Tribune  - The House of Representatives, on Thursday, unveiled plans to appraise the benefits accruing to Nigeria from her contributions to ECOWAS.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

House to Re-evaluate Benefits, Contributions of ECOWAS to Nigeria This Day:
House to Re-evaluate Benefits, Contributions of ECOWAS to Nigeria
Reps to investigate Nigeria Premium Times:
Reps to investigate Nigeria's financial contributions to ECOWAS
$1.177bn Contributions: Reps Move To Ascertain ECOWAS’ Benefits, Contributions To Nigeria Independent:
$1.177bn Contributions: Reps Move To Ascertain ECOWAS’ Benefits, Contributions To Nigeria
Reps seek justifications for Nigeria’s $1.177bn contribution to ECOWAS National Accord:
Reps seek justifications for Nigeria’s $1.177bn contribution to ECOWAS
Reps query Nigeria’s $1.177bn contribution to ECOWAS Daily Nigerian:
Reps query Nigeria’s $1.177bn contribution to ECOWAS
Reps seek justifications for Nigeria’s $1.177bn contribution to ECOWAS Nigerian Pilot:
Reps seek justifications for Nigeria’s $1.177bn contribution to ECOWAS


   More Picks
1 Court Orders MTN To Pay Nigerian Musician N20m For Using Song As Caller Tune Without Consent - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
2 38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive at Lagos airport - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Why Buhari is interested in keeping Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 NDLEA arrests physically challenged woman with 24 sacks of Marijuana - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 “From house hunting to getting a husband” – Nigerian lady writes as she shares her pre-wedding photo - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 Hundreds of Catholic priests protest as colleague Fr. Vitus Borogo killed by terrorists is buried in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Anambra: Obi Cubana, E-Money, others donate N100m to tackle insecurity - The Punch, 19 hours ago
