Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why we extended voter registration indefinitely - INEC
The Punch  - The Independent National Electoral Commission has officially announced an indefinite extension to the ongoing continuous voter registration for the 2023 election which was expected to end on June 30, 2022.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CVR: INEC bows to pressure, extends voter registration indefinitely Chido Onumah Blog:
CVR: INEC bows to pressure, extends voter registration indefinitely
Why we extended voter registration indefinitely – INEC The Eagle Online:
Why we extended voter registration indefinitely – INEC
INEC Extends Voter Registration Indefinitely The Will:
INEC Extends Voter Registration Indefinitely
Why we extended voter registration indefinitely – INEC News Breakers:
Why we extended voter registration indefinitely – INEC


   More Picks
1 Court Orders MTN To Pay Nigerian Musician N20m For Using Song As Caller Tune Without Consent - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
2 38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive at Lagos airport - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Why Buhari is interested in keeping Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 NDLEA arrests physically challenged woman with 24 sacks of Marijuana - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 “From house hunting to getting a husband” – Nigerian lady writes as she shares her pre-wedding photo - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 Hundreds of Catholic priests protest as colleague Fr. Vitus Borogo killed by terrorists is buried in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Anambra begins new levy regime in markets, roads July 1 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Anambra: Obi Cubana, E-Money, others donate N100m to tackle insecurity - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info