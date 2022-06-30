Post News
News at a Glance
We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A member of the Birnin Emirate in Kaduna State, Danmasani Birnin Gwari, Zubairu Abdulra’uf, said that for over two years, N400m was paid to bandits as tax and harvest fees before farmer
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kaduna community pays bandits N400m to stop attacks
Daily Post:
Farmers in Kaduna communities pay terrorists N400m to access farmlands - Community leader
Legit:
'We pay N400m to bandits to allow us farm', Kaduna community leader says
Tori News:
We Paid Bandits N400m As Tax And Harvest Fees To Allow Us Farm - Kaduna Community Leader
Ripples Nigeria:
Kaduna farmers pay bandits N400m to access farms, harvest crops
PM News:
Kaduna communities pay terrorists N400m to stop attacks - P.M. News
The Will:
We Paid Bandits N400m In Taxes To Access Our Farms – Kaduna Community Leader
The Street Journal:
Farmers paid bandits N400m to access farmlands, harvest crops – Kaduna community leader
News Breakers:
Kaduna community pays bandits N400m to stop attacks
Global Upfront:
Insecurity: Farmers In Birnin Gwari Kaduna State Communities Pay Terrorists N400 Million To Access Farmlands This Year, Laments Community Leader
Olajide TV:
We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader
More Picks
1
Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium -
Legit,
11 hours ago
2
INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
4
We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe -
The Punch,
1 day ago
6
President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war -
Legit,
22 hours ago
7
National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant -
Daily Trust,
12 hours ago
8
If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
10
14 out of 17 members of PDP panel preferred Wike as Atiku's running mate - Ortom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
