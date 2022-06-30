Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bauchi Shari’ah court sentences 3 men to death by stoning for homosexuality
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - An Islamic Sharia Court in Ningi, Headquarters of Ningi LGA of Bauchi State, has found three suspects guilty of homosexuality and sentenced..

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Homosexuality: Bauchi Sharia court sentences septuagenarian, two others to death The Punch
