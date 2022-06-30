Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Hijab ruling: Drama as lawyer wears pastoral robe to Anambra court
The Punch
- Hijab ruling: Drama as lawyer wears pastoral robe to Anambra court
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
Drama As Lawyer Wears Pastoral Robe To Anambra Court (Photo)
The Street Journal:
Lawyer wears pastoral robe to court in Anambra in protest of hijab ruling
News Breakers:
Hijab ruling: Drama as lawyer wears pastoral robe to Anambra court
Instablog 9ja:
Drama as Anambra lawyer attends court proceedings in a pastoral robe .
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Hijab Ruling: Another Lawyer Appears In Court In Full Priest Robes | Ladun Liadi's Blog
