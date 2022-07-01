Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OSMA : Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024 says Maikano
National Accord  - Abdullahi Maikano, the President of Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), on Thursday said Nigeria would host the second edition of the Armed Forces [...]

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano – The Sun Nigeria
OSMA: Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano The Eagle Online:
OSMA: Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano
Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano News Verge:
Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano
Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano
Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano
MAIKANO: Nigeria To Host Africa Military Sports In 2024 The Genius Media:
MAIKANO: Nigeria To Host Africa Military Sports In 2024
Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano News Breakers:
Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano


   More Picks
1 Nigerians anticipate good music as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley stadium - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 INTERPOL arrest alleged Nigerian cybercrime kingpin in South Africa for $12m romance scam and BEC fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Anita Okoye Insists On Divorce, Accuses Paul Of P Square Of Sleeping With Housemaid, Cheating Her Of N10M - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm - Kaduna community leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Wike visits Tinubu in France, says APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe - The Punch, 1 day ago
6 President Buhari reveals how Nigeria can help Europe beat scarcity of natural gas due to Russian, Ukraine war - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 National Council of Privatisation Approves NELMCO Board, fast tracks concession of Zungeru Power Plant - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
8 If not for Lagos, somebody like me will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor - APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria, UK sign agreement to deport ‘dangerous foreign criminals’ - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 14 out of 17 members of PDP panel preferred Wike as Atiku's running mate - Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info